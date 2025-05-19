Kish Island to host 2025 CAFA Men’s Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Kish Island has been selected as the host for the 2025 CAFA Men’s Futsal Championship.

The tournament will take place from July 9 to 19 in the Persian Gulf, known as the pearl of the region.

Participating teams include Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. Armenia and Russia will also be invited as guest teams.

The CAFA Futsal Cup is an international futsal competition in Central Asia, featuring member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).