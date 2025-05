TEHRAN – Sepahan goalkeeper Payam Niazmand joined Persepolis football team on Monday.

Niazmand will replace Algerian custodian Alexis Guendouz in the Iranian giants.

Persepolis have previously signed Thievy Bifouma, Mojtaba Fakhrian, Amin Kazemian and Reza Shekari in the current week.

Persepolis, headed by İsmail Kartal, finished in third place in the 2024/24 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).