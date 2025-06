TEHRAN – Persepolis football club completed the signing of Mohammadhossein Sadeghi on Sunday.

The 21-year-old winger has joined Persepolis on a four-year deal.

Sadeghi has joined Persepolis from Havadar football club.

He is Persepolis’s sixth signing after the Reds signed Thievy Bifouma, Mojtaba Fakhrian, Amin Kazemian, Reza Shekari, and Payam Niazmand.