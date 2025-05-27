Omid Alishah to remain at Persepolis

TEHRAN – Persepolis captain Omid Alishah will stay with the team, with his contract set to be extended.

Although media reports have suggested that he was considered surplus to requirements, a source close to the club confirmed that the player will remain with Persepolis.

İsmail Kartal has reportedly agreed to retain Alishah for the upcoming season.

The 33-year-old midfielder is Persepolis’s all-time record appearance holder and one of the most prominent figures in the club’s history.

Alishah joined Persepolis in 2013 and has spent more than a decade representing the Iranian giants.