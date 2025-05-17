Thievy Bifouma joins Persepolis: official

TEHRAN – French forward Thievy Bifouma signed for Iranian giants Persepolis.

The 33-year-old winger has penned a two-year deal with the Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League side.

Bifouma joined Persepolis from Esteghlal Khuzestan.

The Reds have also reached an agreement with Shams Azar striker Mojtaba Fakhrian and Aluminum winger Amin Kazemian.

Persepolis, most decorated Iranian football team in Persian Gulf League, finished in third place last season.

The team are headed by Turkish coach İsmail Kartal.