Iranian minister meets Pope Leo XIV in Vatican, delivers president’s message

TEHRAN – Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Reza Salehi Amiri, met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to cultural diplomacy and interfaith dialogue.

During the meeting, Salehi Amiri conveyed a message from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized Iran’s longstanding belief in the unifying principles of the world’s great faiths.

“We believe all divine religions are rooted in a single truth—one that calls humanity to dignity, compassion, and peace,” Salehi Amiri stated. He stressed that Iran’s approach to global engagement goes beyond politics, rooted instead in the country’s rich civilizational heritage.

“Our cultural legacy serves as a universal language of connection,” he added. “In today’s world, such a language is essential for building a more humane and cooperative future.”

Pope Leo XIV praised the historical and cultural depth of the Iranian people, noting that when faith is expressed through respect and dialogue, “it holds the power to transform the world.” He welcomed all efforts that aim to bring nations and peoples closer together.

Pope Leo XIV, elected on May 8, is the first American to lead the Catholic Church in its two-millennia history. Originally from Chicago, the 69-year-old spent much of his clerical career in Peru before heading the Vatican’s influential Dicastery for Bishops.