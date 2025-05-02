Minister highlights Isfahan’s cultural significance at Iran-Africa conference

TEHRAN – In a speech marking the conclusion of the Third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference held in Isfahan, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, described the city as a “symbol of Iranian civilization”.

On behalf of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Salehi-Amiri welcomed delegates from 38 African nations, expressing appreciation for their visit to “the land of history, civilization, and culture.”

Speaking on Thursday, May 1, the minister said the choice of Isfahan as the venue was deliberate, highlighting its pivotal role in Iranian history, culture, and development.

“Isfahan is not only the cultural and civilizational hub of Iran but also a magnetic destination that embodies both material and spiritual beauty,” he stated. “Its artistic heritage, economic potential, and academic excellence make it a powerful center of influence.”

Salehi-Amiri further emphasized the city’s multifaceted identity, from being a nucleus of art and music – citing the globally renowned painter Mahmoud Farshchian – to a leading center in industry, medicine, science, and artificial intelligence. “A considerable number of Iran’s most influential scholars have roots in this region,” he noted.

Turning to Iran-Africa relations, Salehi-Amiri underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation. “Africa is a continent of deep-rooted civilization, rich culture, and immense potential,” he said.

The minister criticized what he described as “Iranophobia” perpetuated by global powers, arguing it distorts the true image of Iran. “Despite these efforts, more than 7.3 million foreign tourists visited Iran in 2024,” he said, adding that over 85% of visitors rated their experience of Iran’s attractions as excellent in post-visit surveys.

Inviting African scientists, entrepreneurs, and academics to visit Iran, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the country’s vast offerings across all 20 globally recognized branches of tourism. “Iran is home to more than one million historical sites—no other place in the world offers this scale of heritage,” he asserted.

The five-day Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference, jointly organized by Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, began in Tehran and concluded in Isfahan. It coincided with the Iran Expo 2025, the Seventh Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held from April 28 to May 2 in Tehran.

AM