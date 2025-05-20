Qeshm water storages being organized as living museums

TEHRAN—Head of Qeshm Free Zone Organization for cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts, Ebrahim Rostam Gourani, said organizing water storages on Qeshm Island has begun in an innovative plan with a cultural, historical, and environmental approach. He also said these precious resources, are not only the infrastructure for supplying water, they are also being revived as living museums, CHTN reported.

Reservoirs that are in the form of domed structures are called "Berkeh" in the local dialect of Qeshm natives.

Berkehs as ancient water structures with a history of centuries and a pivotal role in life of islanders, are turning into living symbols of indigenous knowledge, adaptation to dry weather, and the traditional architecture of the south of Iran.

He said the water storages of the island include stories of effort, knowledge, and adaptation of mankind to nature.

“We, with a museum-based outlook, document, preserve, and improve these water storages so that they remain alive and tangible for future generations. At the first phase of this plan, these ancient water storages have been covered in rural districts of Qeshm island. Apart from engineering measures, the introduction boards, visiting routes and local guides will be provided for the visitors.”

Rostam Gourani continued that over 50 water structures are organized in the “Berkeh living museums” plan. This is not only a construction project, but also an effort to link sustainable tourism, environmental training, and the revival of the cultural identity of Qeshm. Training local guides, holding cultural tours, and producing multimedia content are executive programs in this regard.”

One of the distinctive features of this project is the direct participation of villagers in the revival and protection of these water storages, he said. Local women, youth, and village elders play active roles in training sessions and oral documentation of memories and traditional customs pertaining to water conservation, he added.

KD

