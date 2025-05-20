Exhibition celebrating martyrs of service inaugurated in Tehran

TEHRAN – A memorial event honoring the first anniversary of the martyrdom of former President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, known as martyrs of service, was held at Soore University in Tehran on Sunday night, drawing esteemed figures from academic, cultural, and governmental circles.

The event was attended by cultural official and academic personalities including Ali Bahadori Jahromi, spokesperson for the government under martyr Raisi, Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance under the same administration; and Mohammad Hossein Saei, the dean of the university, Mehr reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Esmaeili highlighted the cultural and artistic achievements of the Raisi government. He stated, “The Raisi administration’s record in the fields of culture and arts is commendable in both qualitative and comparative terms.”

“Having been a long-time pupil of Martyr Raisi, we shared a common understanding and vision in cultural domains,” he added.

“President Raisi was deeply concerned about cultural issues. The most important foundational documents related to culture and arts were issued during his tenure,” he continued.

Esmaeili further elaborated on Raisi’s approach to culture: “His policy in the cultural sphere was neither detached nor overly interventionist, but rather balanced and strategic.”

The event concluded with the opening of the “Procession of Iran’s Servants” photography exhibition, showcasing photographs by Kamran Sharifi, Mohammadreza Mojahed, Mohammadreza Taheri Manesh, and Negin Hemmatzadeh.

In a tragic helicopter crash last year, President Raisi, along with prominent officials including former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, former governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and former Friday prayer leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, lost their lives while traveling to the provincial capital, Tabriz.

The accident was caused by dense fog that severely limited visibility in the region, leading to a fatal crash. The incident shocked the nation and resulted in the loss of several key figures who played significant roles in Iran’s political and religious spheres.

SAB/



