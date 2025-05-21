Agriculture Ministry launches smart farming system in 3rd year of crop pattern reform

TEHRAN – Iran’s Agriculture Ministry will soon roll out a smart monitoring system for its national crop pattern scheme as part of efforts to improve water efficiency and agricultural productivity, a senior official said.

Gholamreza Golmohammadi, head of the Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization (AREEO), announced on Tuesday that the third version of Iran’s crop pattern plan has been officially issued to provinces across the country.

The new framework, which prioritizes water conservation and enhanced efficiency, will be implemented using a new intelligent system that connects with the existing “My Farm” platform. The system enables real-time monitoring of cultivated areas, crop types, and farm management practices, he said.

Golmohammadi also noted that draft patterns for horticultural and aquaculture products have been prepared and submitted to specialized agencies for review. Additionally, the first volume of a training manual on improving crop productivity has been published.

