Iran, Italy to beef up health ties

TEHRAN –Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi and his Italian counterpart, Orazio Schillaci, have discussed avenues for promoting collaborations in the health sector, focusing particularly on the aging population and digital health.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA), which started on May 19 and will run until June 27 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Italian official elaborated on health programs in Italy, saying that the country’s health system prioritizes prevention and promotion of health, the health ministry’s website reported.

Plans on aging and health, and digital health transformation are among the most important programs of the country, Schillaci noted. With its aging population, Italy's health policies highlight care and prevention, he added.

For his part, Zafarqandi, underscoring Iran’s high capabilities in the health sector, announced readiness to share the health ministry’s experiences in the primary healthcare system, family physician program, referral system, and treatment fields with Italy.

The official went on to say that “the two countries have signed different memoranda of understanding in the field of health, including medicine, medical equipment, and medical education. We are interested in fostering cooperation and discussing the ways to implement the achieved agreements.”

Highlighting that the two countries are facing similar challenges, including an aging population and non-communicable diseases, Zafarqandi proposed preparing a list of cooperation capacities and organizing a working group to share challenges and promote ties.

To boost health diplomacy, the health minister has also held meetings with his Swiss and Saudi counterparts.

78th World Health Assembly

Focusing on the 2025 theme ‘One World for Health’, WHA78 will bring together high-level country representatives to address health challenges. This year’s gathering comes at a pivotal moment for global health, as Member States confront emerging threats and major shifts in the landscape for global health and international development.

This year’s theme underscores the World Health Organization’s (WHO) enduring commitment to solidarity and equity, highlighting that even in unprecedented times, everyone, everywhere, should have an equal chance to live a healthy life.

During the meeting, participants will discuss and reflect on current and future priorities and challenges facing global health as per related documents, as well as the member states will declare their ideas about each document, IRNA quoted Alireza Biglari, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

Zafarqandi will present a statement on 35 specific documents related to the country’s health system; these include 29 documents on general health activities, and six focus on the activities of different departments, and international cooperation, the official noted.

Moreover, other topics such as the budget and financial issues, the membership status of the member states, auditing, and issues raised in the executive board session of the WHO will be reviewed by specialized committees.

In the 78th WHA, a total of 56 topics will be discussed in the form of documents, Biglari stated.

On the sidelines of the WHA, the health minister plans to hold meetings with his counterparts from Switzerland, Italy, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, India, Cuba, and the WHO director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) to expand ties.

MT/MG