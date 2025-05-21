With ICRC assistance, IRCS is ready to share expertise

TEHRAN – The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pirhossein Kolivand, has announced readiness to share its scientific and educational experiences as well as operational expertise with other red crescent societies with the contribution of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The IRCS is willing to share its expertise in different fields, such as diagnosing individuals with mobility problems through screening, providing rehabilitation services, and training individuals living in areas affected by landmines on how to identify and avoid mine hazards, Kolivand noted.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with the president of the ICRC, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, and the representative of the ICRC in Iran, Vincent Cassard, on Tuesday.

Also, Kolivand called on the ICRC to hold a congress to commemorate the efforts of the international rescuers who have lost their lives to save others, and proposed hosting the congress. By supporting measures and humanitarian activities of red crescent societies, the ICRC will boost motivation among them, he noted.

Referring to unilateral sanctions, the official said, “We expect the International Committee of the Red Cross to play its role in facilitating the import of medicine and medical equipment by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.”

The official went on to ask the ICRC to equip Red Crescent helicopters with night vision cameras to enhance their ability in rescue operations.

Joint efforts

In March, the IRCS and the ICRC discussed ways for expanding collaborations to promote supportive and medical services, particularly rehabilitation services, in different provinces of the country.

During a meeting held on March 13, Cassard stressed the need to prevent disabilities and develop psychosocial support services in less privileged areas. These valuable actions can pave the way for further cooperation.

For her part, the director of the IRCS for international affairs, Razieh Alishvandi, highlighted the successful partnership between the two organizations. Lauding the ICRC’s endeavours in the country, the official stressed the importance of holding training courses on international humanitarian law (IHL) and the need to get acquainted with the Red Cross movement.

The IRCS has taken various measures to serve the people utilizing the capacity of 270,000 personnel, relief workers, and volunteers, she noted.

Cassard commended the IRCS for taking measures during the Nowruz holidays and announced the ICRC’s readiness to support IRCS in organizing the World Red Crescent Day and expanding medical, rehabilitation, and humanitarian services in underprivileged areas

In February, the IRCS and the ICRC agreed on setting up a joint secretariat on rehabilitation services in Tehran.

During a meeting in Tehran to prepare for the first international conference on physical disability and rehabilitation, Kolivand said rehabilitation is an essential part of universal health coverage.

“Due to war and other accidents, rehabilitation services are greatly needed in the country. That’s why the Society started providing rehabilitation services and manufacturing prostheses and orthotics. Currently, 200 rehabilitation centers are operating in Iran, and the conference will focus on the activities of these centers,” he added.

