Asian Youth Para Games a chance to know new talents, official says

TEHRAN - With 200 days left until the start of the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Technical Deputy, Saeid Solgi, says that the Games is an opportunity to find young talented athletes.

The fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games will be held in Dubai, the UAE from Dec. 7 to 14.

“So far, 10 sports have been confirmed by the organizers. The confirmed sports so far are athletics, shooting, weightlifting, badminton, taekwondo, archery, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, boccia, and goalball,” Solgi said.

“In line with the policies of the National Paralympic Committee, training camps for the young athletes' teams in last year’s October, right after the Paris 2024 Paralympics. In some sports, camps even coincided with the Paris 2024 Paralympics, showing our special attention to young athletes as the main backbone of the senior national teams,” he added.

“Our plan is to finalize an initial list of Para athletes by mid-August. However, this list could change and it’s not certain. We will participate in the Games with the aim of finding new talented athletes and we are not just focusing on results and medals,” Solgi stated.