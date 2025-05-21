China's high-quality industrial development injects new momentum into the world economy

Recently, in the face of a complicated situation marked by increasing external shocks and multiple domestic difficulties and challenges, China’s economy maintained stable growth despite pressure, sustaining the new and positive development momentum. Especially the industrial production grew fast with industrial development transformed towards high-end, intelligent and green, which provides strong support for economic development.

Here, I would like to share a few thoughts with Iranian friends:

First, China's industrial transformation and upgrading continues, and new momentum keep growing. This year, with the adopted policies continue to be effective and the implementation of incremental policies, China's high-end industry development trend is eminent and high-tech manufacturing growth momentum improved. Intelligent and green industrial transformation accelerated, and the new quality productive forces continue to cultivate and grow. In April, the value added of high-tech manufacturing increased by 10 percent, faster than that of the industrial enterprises above the designated size. The value added of integrated circuit manufacturing and optoelectronic device manufacturing increased by 21.3% and 19% respectively.

Secondly, China's new quality productive forces injected new momentum into the world economy. In recent years, China's new quality productive force were advancing rapidly. The photoelectric conversion efficiency of mass-produced photovoltaic cells has been continuously upgraded, megawatt wind power machine technology has formed several mature routes, and the number of patents for new energy vehicles is leading in the world. The cost-effective electric vehicles produced in China become more and more popular, and can be seen in numerous countries and regions. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported that over the past 10 years, the average cost of generating per kWh by wind and photovoltaic power generation projects around the world has declined by more than 60% and 80% respectively, much of which be attributed to China.

Third, the development of China's new quality productive forces has optimized the global industrial and supply chain. At the recent meeting of the World Trade Organization's Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, some certain members made baseless accusation against China regarding “overcapacity”. Such accusation contradicts market principles and globalization logic, aiming to creating anxiety, discredit China, and justify protectionist measures driven by worries over losing competitiveness and market share of their own. In fact, with continuous technological innovation and complete production and supply chain, Chinese companies in the field of new quality productive force have localized in exporting countries. Through international cooperation and resource sharing, China has continued to increase production capacity cooperation with the countries under the “Belt and Road “initiative and jointly promote the steady progress of global green energy transformation.

Since the beginning of this year, China, as the rotating president of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, has held the 8th meeting of the SCO Working Group on E-Commerce, the China-SCO Conference on Industrial Cooperation for Sustainable Development, and will hold other events related to industrial cooperation, such as China-SCO Digital Technology Cooperation and Development Forum. China and Iran are both members of the SCO and important partners in under the “Belt and Road” initiative. China welcomes Iran to actively explore new opportunities for industrial cooperation with China under the framework of the SCO and platforms such as the CIIE, the CIFIT, and the CIFITS to achieve mutual benefits and win-win cooperation.