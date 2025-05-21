Stage set for FIBA’s flagship competition in Asia

TEHRAN – The Schedule of games for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 to be played in Jeddah from Aug 5-17 has been announced.

Team Melli will play Guam in their opening Group B match on Aug. 6 and then face Japan and Syria on Aug. 8 and 10, respectively.

The FIBA Asia Cup is FIBA’s flagship for men’s National Teams in Asia.

Played once every four years the event features 16 best teams across Asia and Oceania. First played in 1960, the FIBA Asia Cup has evolved over the decades and is considered the pinnacle of men's basketball in Asia.

The 16 teams come through the Qualifiers competition played over three Windows – spread across a year and half – in a home-away format. The 16 teams also go on to play the ensuing FIBA World Cup Qualifiers for the Asia-Oceania region.