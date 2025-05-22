Top general says Iran will respond to any threats proportionately

TEHRAN -- Chairman of Iran’s Armed Forces warned on Thursday that the Islamic Republic will respond to any threats proportionately.

Any attack on Iran, Major General Mohammad Baqeri warned, would result in heavy losses for aggressors without any gains.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the southeastern and eastern borders, Baqeri stressed that Iran’s primary focus is on maintaining deterrence, robust defense, lasting security, and regional stability.

The military forces, especially the Army Ground Forces, have made significant strategic advancements by mastering cutting-edge technology and deploying high-level defense systems in real-world conditions, IRNA quoted the major general as saying.

One of Iran’s key military achievements, Baqeri said, is the development of micro-aircraft designed to neutralize enemy micro-drones.

He underscored the armed forces’ role in ensuring national deterrence, saying that their high preparedness and operational strength act as a critical deterrent against hostile intentions.

The top general also highlighted the coordinated efforts between the Army and the IRGC in safeguarding national security, saying all army branches work in tandem with the IRGC to uphold internal and regional security when required.