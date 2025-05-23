Iran, Russia advance free trade as Eurasian union finalizes roadmap with Iran

TEHRAN - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has finalized a roadmap to implement its newly effective free trade agreement with Iran, aimed at boosting direct business engagement and resolving regulatory hurdles.

As IRNA reported, EAEU Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev made the announcement on Thursday during a meeting in Moscow with Samad Hassanzadeh, head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), and his delegation.

Slepnev said the roadmap outlines measures to deepen cooperation between Iranian businesses and their counterparts in the five EAEU member states. It also includes thematic seminars to clarify the trade rules and operational details for both sides.

“The free trade agreement between the EAEU and Iran, which came into force on May 14, 2025, creates unique conditions for business access to each other’s markets,” Slepnev said. “It also establishes the mechanisms and platforms needed to facilitate interaction, resolve commercial and economic challenges swiftly, and foster mutual understanding of trade laws and implementation procedures.”

The agreement is expected to significantly enhance trade flows and economic integration between Iran and the bloc, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia.

EF/MA