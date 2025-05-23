Iran’s acting economy minister meets Islamic Development Bank president in Algiers

TEHRAN - Seyed Rahmatollah Akrami, Iran’s acting Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, met with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, expressing Tehran’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in pursuit of shared development goals.

According to IRIB, Akrami is in Algiers to attend the IsDB’s 2025 Annual Meeting. During his meeting with Al Jasser, both sides stressed the importance of strengthening the bank’s engagement with Iran.

Akrami reaffirmed Iran’s determination to fulfill its obligations to the bank, describing the Iranian government’s approach as “a responsible commitment.” He also called for the formation of a joint task force to establish structured and goal-oriented cooperation between the two parties.

Al Jasser, for his part, acknowledged Iran’s role as a founding member and major shareholder of the IsDB, and welcomed the beginning of what he described as a “new chapter” in the bank’s future collaboration with Tehran. He also announced plans to visit the Iranian capital in the near future and voiced hope that bilateral engagements would continue to expand in line with mutual development objectives.

EF/MA