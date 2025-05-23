Iran holds first national celebration of ecolodges to promote sustainable tourism

KERMAN — The city of Kerman hosted Iran’s first-ever National Celebration of Ecolodges on May 21 (Ordibehesht 31), highlighting the country's growing commitment to sustainable and community-based tourism.

Over 600 ecolodge managers from across the country attended the gathering that served both as a celebration and a platform for promoting networking, experience-sharing, and sustainable tourism practices.



Speaking at the ceremoy, the tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, voiced strong government support for the development of ecolodges,saying “This is a land of dignity and Iranian identity.” “Iran is beautiful and full of vibrant colors. Every corner of this land is a story waiting to be told — from the majestic Arg-e Bam to the mesmerizing Shazdeh Garden in the heart of the desert.”



Emphasizing the cultural and economic value of ecolodges, the minister said, “We need to transform ecolodges into spaces of calm storytelling. Three thousand ecolodges are not enough. These lodges are now central to the missions of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts. They are destinations in their own right — created by and for the people.”



Salehi-Amiri reaffirmed that support for ecolodges is a shared priority at the highest levels of government. “Every member of the government, including the president, believes in strengthening this sector,” he stated. “I have recently met with hotel owners and travel agencies, and I will be meeting with representatives of ecolodges as well. I’m fully aware of their challenges, and the government is ready to listen.”



Salehi-Amiri's deputy for tourism, Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpey, for his part, emphasized the widespread and grassroots nature of Iran’s ecolodges, calling them one of the most significant and people-oriented tourism infrastructures in the country. He noted recent initiatives in restoring historical houses and caravanserais, and stressed that the festival aims to raise awareness, build networks, and support the transmission of experience among ecolodge operators.



Mohammad-Ali Talebi, the governor-general of Kerman province, highlighted the province’s rich cultural and geographical diversity — from deserts to mountains and from ancient heritage to vibrant rural traditions. He noted that Kerman is home to thousands of years of civilization and possesses significant tourism potential, with hundreds of registered ecolodges, UNESCO-listed heritage sites, and diverse eco-climates. Talebi said Kerman aims to become a hub for experience-based and health tourism.



“Each ecolodge is a center of wealth creation, cultural preservation, and community resilience,” he added, stating that the province’s tourism development strategy focuses on smart tourism, streamlined licensing, professional training, and the branding of local and nomadic ecotourism experiences.



Kerman’s Mayor, Abbas Toiserkani, also addressed the event, outlining collaborative projects with the Department of Cultural Heritage to revitalize the city’s historical fabric, including the restoration and stone paving of old alleyways.



Yavari Abiri, President of the National Ecolodge Association, announced that managers had traveled from as far as Maku, Chabahar, Khuzestan, Bushehr, and Khorasan for the celebration. He presented the National Ecolodge Festival emblem to the event’s organizers in recognition of their efforts.



The celebration coincided with the UN-designated World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, emphasizing the role of ecolodges in fostering intercultural understanding and sustainable development.



