Republican congressman calls for 'nuking' Gaza in response to embassy staff shooting

In response to the killing of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, DC, Republican Congressman Randy Fine suggested on Fox News that Gaza should be “nuked" like Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, Middle East Eye reported.

Fine was asked whether the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington should impact Gaza ceasefire talks, and he implied the enclave should be totally eliminated in response to the shooting, like the Japanese cities during WWII.

"That needs to be the same here," Fine said.