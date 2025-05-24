Esteghlal defeat Sanat Naft to advance to 2024/25 Hazfi Cup final

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team beat 2-0 on Saturday to secure their place in the final of the 2024/25 Iran Hazfi Cup.

Alireza Koushki opened the scoring in the 44th minute for the hosts in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and Masoud Juma made it 2-0 in the 57th minute.

On Friday, Malavan edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 and qualified for the final.

Esteghlal are the most successful club in Hazfi Cup history, having won the title seven times. Malavan have secured the trophy three times.

The Hazfi Cup is an annual knockout football competition organized by the Iranian Football Federation.

The final match is scheduled to take place at Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium on May 29.