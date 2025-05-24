Malavan edge Gol Gohar in 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup semifinals

TEHRAN – Malavan football team defeated Gol Gohar 1-0 on Friday to secure their place in the final of the 2024/25 Iran Hazfi Cup.

Reza Jafari scored the winning goal for the visiting team in the 76th minute.

On Saturday night, Esteghlal will host Sanat Naft in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in another semifinal.

Esteghlal are the most successful club in Hazfi Cup history, having won the title seven times. Malavan have secured the trophy three times.

The Hazfi Cup is an annual knockout football competition organized by the Iranian Football Federation.

The final match is scheduled to take place at Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium on May 29.