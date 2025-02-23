Teams discover fate at 2024/25 Hazfi Cup quarterfinals

TEHRAN – Eight football clubs learned their fate at the quarterfinals round of 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

In the draw ceremony held at the Football League Organization headquarters on Sunday, defending champions Sepahan will face Malavan and Esteghlal meet first tier side Paykan.

The teams advancing to the quarter-finals are Esteghlal, Paykan Tehran, Sepahan, Nassaji, Shahrdari Noshahr, Sanat Naft Abadan, Gol Gohar, and Malavan.

The draw is as follows:

Sanat Naft Abadan vs. Shahrdari Noshahr (Takhti Stadium, Abadan)

Malavan Bandar Anzali vs. Sepahan Isfahan (Takhti Stadium, Anzali)

Nassaji Mazandaran vs. Gol Gohar Sirjan (Vatani Stadium)

Esteghlal vs. Paykan Tehran (Azadi Stadium)

In the semi-finals, the winners of Esteghlal vs. Paykan will face the winners of Sanat Naft Abadan vs. Shahrdari Noshahr.

Also, the winners of the Sepahan vs. Malavan match will face the winners of the Nassaji vs. Gol Gohar match.