Holders Sepahan to meet Persepolis in Hazfi Cup Round of 16

TEHRAN - The draw for the 2025 Iran Hazfi Cup Round of 16 has set the stage for some thrilling encounters, with the highlight being a colossal clash between defending champions Sepahan and Persepolis at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

This match promises to be a high-octane affair, pitting two of Iran's most popular and successful teams against each other for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals.

Sepahan, known for their passionate home support, will be looking to leverage their advantage at the home stadium. However, Persepolis, always formidable opponents, will be keen to silence the home crowd and advance in the competition.

In another significant fixture, Shams Azar will host Esteghlal. The Blues have recently parted ways with Pitso Mosimane, and the team are now headed by Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh.

Esteghlal and Persepolis are the most decorated teams in Iran's Hazfi Cup, each having won seven titles.