2024/25 Hazfi Cup: Malavan and Gol Gohar into quarterfinals

TEHRAN – Malavan and Gol Gohar football teams booked their place at the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Malavan defeated Zob Ahan 1-0 thanks to Mohammad Omri’s extra time goal.

Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar defeated Kheybar Khoramabad 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 0-0 in regular time.

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

Sepahan are defending champions.