2024/25 Hazfi Cup: Malavan and Gol Gohar into quarterfinals
February 14, 2025 - 18:21
TEHRAN – Malavan and Gol Gohar football teams booked their place at the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Friday.
Malavan defeated Zob Ahan 1-0 thanks to Mohammad Omri’s extra time goal.
Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar defeated Kheybar Khoramabad 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 0-0 in regular time.
The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.
Sepahan are defending champions.
