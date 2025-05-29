Esteghlal edge Malavan to win 2024/25 Hazfi Cup

TEHRAN - Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored a last-gasp goal in Esteghlal’s win over Malavan in the final match of the 2024/25 Hafi Cup.

In the match held in Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium, Cheshmi found the back of the net in the 120th minute.

Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Iran Football Federation.

Esteghlal are the most decorated football team in the Hazfi Cup, winning the title eight times.

They will represent Iran in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two.