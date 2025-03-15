Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals date revealed

TEHRAN – The kick-off time for the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals has been confirmed.

Nassaji will host Gol Gohar in Ghaemshahr’s Vatani Stadium on April 25.

On April 26, Malavan will host holders Sepahan in Bandar Anzali’s Ghayeghran Stadium.

Esteghlal, the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup, will play Paykan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

And Sanat Naft will face Shahrdari Noshahr in Abadan’s Takhti Stadium.

Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran.