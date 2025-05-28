Esteghlal and Malavan set for thrilling Hazfi Cup final showdown

TEHRAN - The Imam Khomeini Stadium in Arak is poised to host the highly anticipated final of Iran's Hazfi Cup on Thursday, a clash between Esteghlal and Malavan.

This season, these two teams have already met twice in the Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL), with both encounters ending in draws. However, in this decisive final, a winners must emerge.

Esteghlal, after a disappointing league campaign that saw them finish ninth, has channeled all their focus into the Hazfi Cup. Their journey to the final underscores their determination to salvage the season. For the Blues, only a victory will appease their dissatisfied fans; anything less will be considered a failure.

On the other side stands Malavan, who enjoyed a more successful league season, finishing seventh. Reaching the Hazfi Cup final marks a dream season for the "Anzali White Swans," offering them a golden opportunity to lift a trophy after many years.

Recent history heavily favors Esteghlal. In their last 11 encounters over the past 11 years, Esteghlal have secured six victories, with five matches ending in draws. Malavan's last win against the Blues dates back approximately 11 years, a memorable 4-2 victory under Dragan Skočić against Amir Ghalenoei's Esteghlal. Malavan will be eager to end this long winless streak against their formidable rivals in the final.

Tomorrow's match will be the tenth time Esteghlal and Malavan have faced each other in the Hazfi Cup. In their nine previous encounters, Esteghlal have triumphed four times, while Malavan secured three victories. Two matches ended in draws, both during the semi-final stage when ties were played over two legs.

Malavan's head coach, Maziar Zare, has yet to secure a victory against Esteghlal in his five previous encounters. His teams have managed two draws but suffered three defeats. The final will reveal whether he can break this winless streak. Notably, Mojtaba Jabbari will face Malavan for the first time as a head coach.