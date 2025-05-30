Esteghlal lift Hazfi Cup, but challenges loom for Iranian giants

TEHRAN - Esteghlal ended a turbulent season on a high note by clinching the Hazfi Cup, Iran's knockout football competition.

A dramatic Rouzbeh Cheshmi goal in the 120th minute secured a thrilling victory over Malavan in the final match held at the Arak's Imam Khomeini Stadium. This triumph marks Esteghlal's record eighth Hazfi Cup title, solidifying their position as the competition's most decorated team. The win also guarantees them a spot in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two.

This late-season success comes as a welcome relief for the "Blues," who endured one of their weakest Iranian Pro League campaigns, finishing a disappointing ninth after multiple coaching and management changes.

The turning point arrived with the appointment of club legend, Mojtaba Jabbari, as head coach in the final weeks of the league season. Jabbari, focusing solely on the Hazfi Cup, delivered on his promise, bringing a much-needed trophy to the club and providing a sweet ending to an otherwise tumultuous year.

While the Hazfi Cup victory is cause for celebration, it has also created a new dilemma for Esteghlal's management. For months, the club had pledged to hire a big-name international coach. However, Jabbari's recent success has significantly boosted his popularity among fans, putting pressure on the club to consider him for the permanent role. The choice between a foreign manager and the beloved Jabbari now presents a significant challenge for the club's leadership.

Adding another layer of complexity, Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf was recently named as an advisor to Esteghlal's CEO. However, Seedorf's role is not to identify coaching candidates, further highlighting the internal struggles over the team's future direction.

These unresolved issues have left Esteghlal stagnant in the summer transfer window, with no new signing so far. This contrasts sharply with rivals like Persepolis and Sepahan, who have already begun strengthening their squads. While the Hazfi Cup triumph was sweet, it appears significant challenges still lie ahead for Esteghlal, leaving their fans with genuine concerns as the new season approaches.