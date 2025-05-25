Iran attends 42nd Eurasia regional meeting on anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing

TEHRAN - A delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by the Deputy Minister of Economy and Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, has departed for Russia to participate in the 42nd meeting of the Eurasian Group (EAG) on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism.

According to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the event will be held from May 26 to 30 in Moscow.

The five-day summit includes several high-level gatherings, such as the Fourth Parliamentary Forum of EAG Member States, a joint conference between regulatory officials and the private sector—supported by EAG and the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF)—under the theme “Risk Management in the Age of New Technologies.”

EF/MA