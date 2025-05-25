Symbolic Chogan match held in Naqsh-e Jahan Sq. to celebrate Cultural Heritage Week

TEHRAN - A symbolic match of Chogan, the ancient Iranian horse-riding game accompanied by music and storytelling, was held inside the gigantic UNESCO-listed Naqsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan on Saturday.

It was part of a broad program organized by the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Isfahan province to mark Iran’s National Cultural Heritage Week that commenced on the International Museum Day on May 18.

Naqsh-e Jahan Square, recognized as the oldest known polo field in the world, provided a fitting setting for the ceremonial match.

Spectators, including both locals and international tourists, watched as two teams from Isfahan province participated in the symbolic Chogan game. The program also featured Shahnameh-reading performances and other cultural and artistic presentations.

The event was attended by the Secretary-General of the Chogan Federation, the Director General of Isfahan’s Cultural Heritage Department, and the Director of the Naqsh-e Jahan Square World Heritage Base.

Chogan, which combines sport, music, and storytelling, was inscribed in 2017 on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in the name of Iran. Historically played in royal courts and public squares, the game dates back more than two millennia and remains a symbol of Iran’s rich intangible heritage.

