Iran discover fate in 2025 Asian Men's U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their fate in the 2025 Asian Men's U16 Volleyball Championship to be held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The competition will be held from July 12 to 19.

Iran are drawn in Pool B alongside Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and southeaster zone’s representative.

Pool A consists of hosts Thailand, Australia, China, and India.



Uzbekistan, Japan, Mongolia, and western zone’s representative are in Pool C.



And, Chinese Taipei, Pakistan, South Korea, and western zone’s representative are drawn in Pool D.

The top four teams qualified for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship