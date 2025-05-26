Israel bombs Gaza City school, killing 36 people, including children

Israeli forces bomb a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, causing a fire and killing at least 36 Palestinians, including several children.

The Israeli military says its air force has attacked more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip in the past two days.

The Palestinian armed group says the deadly Israeli attack on the Fahmi al-Jarjawi school in Gaza City is “a manifestation of the most heinous crimes against humanity caused by the criminal entity’s impunity for international accountability”.

“We condemn the international silence and Arab failure to address the ongoing genocidal and ethnic cleansing massacres in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which was the horrific massacre at the Fahmi al-Jarjawi school in Gaza,” said the group’s statement published on Telegram.

It said that it holds the U.S. administration and President Donald Trump “fully responsible for this brutal crime and all the crimes” committed by Israel against Palestinians, as “they continue to be a genuine partner in supporting and providing cover for the entity”.

The group also called on the Palestinians “to shake off the dust of inaction and impotence and stand up for the bloodshed in Palestine”.