Bam Khatoon move up in AFC Women’s Club Competition 2024/25 Rankings

TEHRAN - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed the latest AFC Women’s Club Competition 2024/25 Rankings, with Bam Khatoon moving up to seventh place.

Having amassed 97.662 points, Australia climbed to pole position ahead of second-placed Korea Republic, with Japan securing the third spot.

Australia owe their pole position to Melbourne City FC’s spectacular run, which saw them finish runners-up behind China PR’s Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC on Saturday.

Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC’s Semi-final finish at the AFC Women’s Champions League was enough to secure Korea Republic the second place with 75.852 points. The Red Angels, who faced Melbourne City in the last four, put up a valiant fight before succumbing to Shelby McMahon’s winning goal in the final seconds of the game.

In the third position are Japan, who finished on 74.800 points after Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies displayed impeccable form in the Group Stage of Asia’s premier women’s club competition.

Bam Khatoon moved up to seventh place, collection 50.389 points. The Iranian team lost to Hyundai Steel Red Angels in AFC Women's Champions League 2024/25 quarter-final in late March.

Points for all clubs have been calculated following the conclusion of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024/25, while the national team points are based on the FIFA Women’s World Ranking issued on March 6, 2025.

