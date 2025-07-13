Foreign voices highlight Iranian resilience amid Israeli airstrikes

TEHRAN – As dust has somehow settled from the 12-day Israeli-imposed war on Iran that erupted on June 13, 2025, some first-person narratives are emerging, not from Tehran’s official media or state-run broadcasts, but from the mouths of foreign nationals who visited the Islamic Republic during wartime or before.

These individuals -- journalists, social media influencers, documentary filmmakers, and cultural ambassadors, etc. -- found themselves not only witnesses but also raconteurs of Iran’s civilian resilience and defiance.

Their comments have also been echoed through the “Tell the World About Iran”, a comprehensive initiative launched by Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) in 2022.

As Israeli warplanes struck key facilities in cities such as Tehran, Tabriz, Shiraz, and Isfahan, foreign guests observed daily life persist amidst the rising flames and tremendous blows.

So far, it has hosted early 180 influential figures from 28 countries -- including Spain, Tunisia, Serbia, Bosnia, Russia, and Indonesia, who have shared their perspectives about the conflict in which the Zionist regime conducted air strikes on many houses, hospitals, among other civilian targets.

Cafes and restaurants stayed open, people commuted to work, and social interactions continued -- even in the shadow of war, an eyewitness wrote as reported by the IRNA news agency on Sunday.

Alaa Chebbi, a prominent Tunisian TV host who was in Tehran at the onset of the conflict, described Iranians as “resilient, advanced, and courageous,” sharing his observations with over five million viewers upon returning home.

Chebbi emphasized that the country’s infrastructure “rivals Europe’s” despite decades of sanctions. The people of Iran are truly noble. They continued with their lives with remarkable composure, even during missile strikes, he said.

His message -- widely viewed and shared across Arabic-language media -- reflected a counter-narrative to Western portrayals of Iran as a fragile and isolated nation.

Robert Dacesin, a Bosnian blogger and cultural commentator, shared archived footage and photos of his recent visit to Iran during the conflict. “Nowhere else have I seen such kind people, such beauty, and such a rich history. Yet, no other nation has faced such injustice,” he wrote.

Some participants also used their social platforms to challenge what they saw as global hypocrisy and indifference, particularly regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Ranka Jaksic, a Serbian national broadcaster, wrote candidly on Facebook: “Only Iran stood loudly for the children of Gaza. The rest of the world remained silent.” Her post not only praised Iran’s bold stance but also criticized the moral bankruptcy of nations aligned with Western power structures. “Civilization did not start with the U.S. or Israel --symbols of greed and militarism,” she declared.

From Spain, journalist Carlos Paz published a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that garnered over 211,000 views. His message hinted: “Libya was destroyed because it was dangerous. Palestine is being slaughtered because it is dangerous! Iran is bombed because it is dangerous! The danger is Israel.” His commentary, laced with geopolitical critique, resonated strongly with anti-war audiences in Latin America and Europe.

The program has also spurred interest from television networks and film producers keen to explore Iran’s artistic and historical wealth, with multiple new pitches for cultural documentaries currently under negotiation.

As mentioned by organizers, the “Tell the World About Iran” was initially intended to combat Iranophobia and misrepresentation in global media.

Supported by multiple state institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Ministry of Intelligence, and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the program facilitated direct encounters between foreign media figures and Iranian culture, society, and politics.

According to ICRO, participants visited various regions across Iran, engaged with citizens, and explored cultural, historical, and technological assets. The program emphasized unfiltered experience over official messaging, making it a powerful tool of cultural diplomacy.

Many of these visitors -- already familiar with Iran’s complexities -- rejected the simplistic wartime framing perpetuated by mainstream media. Instead, they acted as unofficial spokespeople, using their own credibility and reach to amplify Iran’s perspective. In many cases, their content reached millions.

Officials behind the initiative stress that the key to its success lies in sustained cooperation across governmental and non-governmental sectors. “Cultural and media diplomacy is not optional -- it is essential,” said one ICRO official. “In today’s world, the image of a country is its most strategic asset.”

If Iran continues to invest in initiatives like “Tell the World About Iran,” experts suggest it could reshape not only its global image but also its political leverage, especially in non-Western blocs where narratives remain more fluid and less dictated by Western media giants.

As the world reflects on the 12-day war, the solidarity expressed by these international voices offers Iran more than moral support -- it marks a rare diplomatic success, achieved not through military might, but through the power of narrative, lived experience, and cultural connection.

AM