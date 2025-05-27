Salam Cultural Artistic Festival to promote peace, humanity

TEHRAN – The Islamic World Peace Forum is set to launch the Salam Cultural Artistic Festival, an international initiative aimed at fostering universal peace, understanding, and cultural solidarity, the organizers have announced.

The festival, organized in collaboration with various cultural and artistic institutions, underscores the importance of cultural diplomacy in a rapidly changing global landscape, Davood Ameri, the director of the festival said during a press conference held in Tehran on Tuesday.

Ameri emphasized that this event marks the beginning of a significant cultural and artistic movement. “This occasion is an opportunity to establish meaningful connections with artists worldwide, elevating Iran’s artistic voice on the global stage,” he stated.

“The festival aims to honor human culture and address humanity’s future needs by bringing together global artists and thinkers. Today’s world faces disconnection, oppression, and the erosion of human values—challenges that threaten global harmony.”

Addressing the threat of increasing isolation and the dominance of machinery over human values, he highlighted the vital role of artists and intellectuals in overcoming these obstacles. “If we fail to understand and promote the culture of coexistence, future generations will face severe difficulties. Culture forms the foundation of human relations, and recognizing shared cultural values is essential to prevent future crises,” he explained.

A core concept discussed at the festival is the cultural significance of greetings, particularly the Islamic greeting ‘Salam,’ which embodies health, safety, and divine peace. “Salam is more than a word; it signifies a divine blessing and a universal principle for human diplomacy. Promoting the culture of Salam can strengthen bonds among nations and serve as a saving grace for humanity,” Ameri added.

The festival will showcase visual arts dedicated to disseminating and promoting this cultural value, he noted.

For his part, Behnam Zangi, the secretary of the event, emphasized that art possesses a unique power to influence other sectors, and that the festival aims to leverage visual arts to deepen understanding of Salam and peace.

In the coming 20 days, discussions will delve into the festival’s international dimensions, with hopes to foster collaborations across Muslim-majority countries and beyond, he mentioned.

He also noted that the organizers aim to engage artists from diverse regions—including Asia and European nations—to build bridges through cultural exchanges. “Our goal is to create a global community of Muslim artists within their cultural spheres and gradually expand to include other civilizations.”

The Salam festival also seeks to promote peaceful engagement between different cultures, emphasizing the role of visual arts in representing the universal values of peace and justice. “The festival’s visual component will primarily include posters, paintings, illustrations, photographs, calligraphy, and cartoons, with a call for submissions to be announced soon. Artisans from various countries are encouraged to participate,” he added.

The event aspires to contribute to the universalization of the culture of peace and Salam, positioning itself as a platform for meaningful intercultural understanding.

The festival’s initial phase will focus on visual arts, with plans to expand into other creative fields. The organizers hope that through this initiative, the message of peace, friendship, and mutual understanding will resonate globally, creating a more harmonious future rooted in shared human values.

