Kermanshah identifies 50 new villages with high tourism potential

TEHRAN - The Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Kermanshah province has announced the identification of 50 lesser-known villages with strong tourism potential, aiming to promote rural and nature-based tourism across the western Iranian province.

These villages, in addition to the 14 officially designated tourism-target villages, are set to welcome travelers interested in village tourism and eco-tourism experiences.

According to Fahimeh Roshan, Deputy Director of Tourism for the provincial department, the 14 designated villages, including Varmaghan, Charmaleh, Hajij, Piran, Harsin, Sorkheh, Golin, and Harir, were selected nearly two decades ago as part of a national tourism development plan. Since then, key infrastructure and tourism facilities have been developed in these communities.

“In recent years, there has been growing interest in rural and nature tourism,” Roshan told ISNA. “Kermanshah’s unique geography and climate make it home to many villages with untapped tourism potential, and we are now taking steps to introduce them to both domestic and international visitors.”

Roshan further noted that each tourist who visits and shares their experience becomes an informal ambassador for the destination. “We want to create lasting impressions that encourage word-of-mouth promotion,” she said.

She also noted the success of several villages in the scenic Uramanat region, which in recent years have evolved into popular tourist destinations. “Local communities have seen the economic benefits of tourism firsthand,” she added, “and this has encouraged them to engage more actively in welcoming tourists.”

Kermanshah, situated in western Iran, is a region celebrated for its profound historical and cultural significance. Set against the backdrop of the Zagros Mountains, Kermanshah has been an important center of civilization since ancient times.

The province boasts remarkable archaeological treasures, including the monumental rock reliefs of Taq-e Bostan and the ancient inscriptions at Bisotun, which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Beyond its historical allure, Kermanshah features breathtaking natural landscapes, such as the serene Sarab-e Niloofar spring, the dramatic Quri Qal’eh water cave, and the picturesque Parishan waterfall.

With its blend of historical marvels and natural wonders, Kermanshah offers a rich tapestry of experiences that continue to captivate visitors and highlight Iran’s diverse heritage.

AM