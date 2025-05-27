JINAN, China— As part of a delegation of international journalists touring Shandong Province, I arrived in Jinan on Monday for a four-day visit, expecting to see China’s economic prowess in action.

But what I found the following day at Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd. was something far more inspiring—a company that refuses to cut corners, prioritizing human health over profits in an industry where many global giants do the opposite.

Walking into Freda’s state-of-the-art facility in Jinan Innovation Zone, I was struck by the seamless blend of science and ethics. Unlike some multinational pharmaceutical and cosmetics corporations—which have faced scandals over harmful additives or misleading claims—Freda operates on a principle that should be universal but is sadly rare: “Cosmeceutical synergy, science-backed skincare.”

Here, health isn’t a marketing buzzword—it’s the foundation. The company specializes in hyaluronic acid-based products, a sector where quality and purity are critical. But Freda doesn’t just meet standards; it helps set them, contributing to national and industry guidelines to ensure safety and efficacy.

One of the most impressive aspects of Freda’s operation is its embrace of cutting-edge automation. In production areas, precision robotic arms handled delicate formulations, minimizing human error and maximizing consistency.

With over 160 patents and a 100+ member research team, Freda collaborates with top academic institutions to push boundaries in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. This isn’t just manufacturing—it’s innovation with a conscience.

In a global market where some companies prioritize shareholder returns over consumer well-being, Freda stands apart. Whether it’s their APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), skincare serums, or health supplements, every product undergoes rigorous testing.

As an Iranian journalist, I’ve seen how profit-driven practices can harm public trust. But here in Jinan, I witnessed a different model—one where corporate success and public health go hand in hand.

If more companies followed Freda’s example, the world wouldn’t just be richer—it would be healthier.