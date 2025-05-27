JINAN, China- As China accelerates its pursuit of technological self-reliance, Jinan Senfeng Laser Technology Co., Ltd. stands at the forefront of the nation’s laser manufacturing revolution.

During a visit by a foreign journalist delegation on Tuesday, the company showcased its cutting-edge innovations and global ambitions, led by Asia-Pacific Regional Director Jason Zong.

Founded in 2007, Senfeng has rapidly evolved into a powerhouse of advanced laser systems, holding more than 700 patents and operating across several Chinese subsidiaries and international branches. Recognized as a National High-tech Enterprise and Industrial Design Center, the company exemplifies Shandong’s growing influence in high-tech manufacturing.

Senfeng’s core strength lies in high-power laser equipment (2kW–20kW) for industrial cutting, welding, and cladding—critical to sectors like automotive, aerospace, and new energy vehicles (NEVs). Unlike niche players, Senfeng focuses on scalable, rugged systems tailored for mass production, aligning with China’s push to dominate high-tech supply chains.

Zong, guided the delegation through Senfeng’s facilities, emphasizing the company’s commitment to green manufacturing and innovation. “Our goal is to elevate China’s position in the global laser industry,” he stated, highlighting Senfeng’s strategy to expand its international footprint while adhering to sustainable practices.

Foreign journalists were particularly impressed by Senfeng’s state-of-the-art laser machines, which rival global competitors in performance and durability. Zong’s insights revealed a company keen on bridging China’s technological prowess with worldwide demand—a testament to Shandong’s role as a hub for industrial innovation.

Senfeng’s success reflects China’s broader ambitions in high-tech self-sufficiency. By prioritizing industrial-grade laser solutions over ultra-precision niches, the company has carved a unique space in heavy manufacturing—a sector vital to infrastructure and NEV growth.

As Senfeng continues to innovate, leaders like Jason Zong are ensuring that “Made in China” lasers shine brightly on the world stage. With robust R&D and a clear global vision, Senfeng isn’t just keeping pace with international standards; it’s setting them.