Iran to launch specialized hotels for the elderly

TEHRAN—Head of Iran’s National Council on Aging Secretariat, Mojgan Rezazadeh, gave news of launching special elderly hotels and said the council is studying, compiling, and standardizing new centers such as special elderly hotels known as silver generation hotels.

She told IRNA that the idea of silver generation hotels is an arrangement for accommodating elderly tourists so as to have access to all kinds of services.

These hotels are being launched in various provinces, such as Khorasan Razavi province, she said.

Pointing to population changes and necessity to promote elderly sites, she said, “We expect the member and partner agencies of this council to implement the necessary policies in accordance with the needs of society, considering the demographic changes, one of the most important of which is the formulation, standardization, and launch of modern centers.”

Rezazadeh added: Modern centers include residences and hangouts for the elderly, restaurants and cafes for the elderly, specialized elderly clinics.

She said counseling centers, gyms and centers needed by the elderly should be launched according to the required standards.

Rezazadeh explained that silver generation hotels are appropriate recreational, cultural, and sports spaces for the elderly.

Apart from enjoying the tourist spaces, the elderly can benefit from various medical tests and nursing care, she added.

She continued that the elderly enjoy all social interactions and receive various services via specialists who are interested in this field and want to invest.

Regarding the economic benefits of launching silver generation hotels, she said: "By launching these hotels, employment opportunities will be provided for enthusiasts and experts in this field so that they can invest in these areas. Given that the population is aging, we expect that activities in these areas will be considered profitable jobs."

