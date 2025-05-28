Return of “nuclear consortium” idea

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Hamshahri addressed the return of the “nuclear consortium” idea and wrote: Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are underway in a situation where several issues, including the right to enrich within Iranian territory, have become one of the main sticking points between the parties.

By monitoring the news, we can perceive Tehran’s positive approach towards the idea of ​​a nuclear consortium. Of course, though Iran has welcomed the whole idea of ​​a nuclear consortium, the plan cannot replace the right to enrich within Iranian territory. Iran has no problem with the enrichment consortium idea, but under the condition that enrichment is carried out inside its territory, and that other Persian Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar benefit from Iranian technology in exchange for capital injections. Of course, as some observers have predicted, the nuclear consortium may face an obstacle, and that is the consent of the mentioned countries to the consortium, because entering it may conflict with their grand nuclear strategy, which is mainly defined in relation to Western technology.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Iran and Pakistan's firm determination to destroy terrorists

In a note, Siasat-e-Rooz discussed the Pakistani Prime Minister's visit to Iran and said: Iran and Pakistan are facing the problem of the presence of terrorists in common border areas. These terrorists carry out terrorist acts in the two countries and not only clash with border guards and armed forces of the two countries but also assassinate ordinary people. To eliminate terrorist groups in the region, the two countries must deepen their cooperation so that they can get rid of these terrorists, who are also separatists. the Pakistani Prime Minister’s visit to Iran and the meetings he had with the officials of our country, especially with the Leader of the Revolution and the President, show the importance of the visit. On the other side, the two countries are interested in expanding political, military, and economic relations as much as possible. It should be said that the visit of the Pakistani Army Commander to Iran with the country’s Prime Minister and the meetings he had with Iranian military officials are in line with bilateral cooperation in the region to create greater security.

Iran: A trip beyond a diplomatic visit

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper examined Pezeshkian's trip to Oman. Domestic or regional experts assess the importance of this trip beyond a diplomatic visit between the two neighbors. Experts believe that the trip indicates the strategic depth of Iran-Oman relations, which has been reflected in the country's role in the nuclear negotiations. This is while this southern neighbor has always served as a bridge for Iran's sensitive talks with other countries, from the Persian Gulf countries to the United States. This trip is also an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, and transportation. Accordingly, Pezeshkian's trip to Muscat is a symbol of mutual trust and the two countries' desire for broader cooperation. In particular, the signing of 18 cooperation documents between officials from the two countries during Pezeshkian's presence in Muscat indicates that if the relations between the two neighbors have so far been mainly political and diplomatic, now their economic aspect will also become more prominent. Given these developments, observers believe that relations between Tehran and Muscat are not only friendly but also strategic and can play a vital role in the security and development of the region.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Trade with neighbors

Given its strategic location in the Middle East and bordering 15 countries, Iran has great potential to establish and develop economic relations with neighbors. These capacities can not only help improve Iran's economic situation but will also create significant economic and trade opportunities for neighboring countries. To increase the level of trade with neighboring countries, Iran must put several solutions on its agenda. Iran's economic capacity with its neighbors is very high and there is potential for increasing trade and economic cooperation. Despite certain problems such as sanctions, regional instability, and infrastructure problems, Iran can increase its trade relations with its neighbors by adopting appropriate solutions in terms of economic diplomacy, strengthening infrastructure, and diversifying its exports. This increased cooperation will not only benefit Iran, but neighboring countries can also take advantage of these trade opportunities.