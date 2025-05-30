Yemen strikes back at Tel Aviv

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces have targeted Ben Gurion Airport and vow a response to any Israeli aggression with more operations.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Friday the execution of a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and have warned they will continue enforcing an air and maritime blockade unless the siege on Gaza is lifted.

The attack was conducted using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed that the operation successfully achieved its objectives.

He said it forced “millions of occupying Zionists to flee into shelters and brought air traffic at the airport to a halt.”

Saree emphasized that the operation reaffirms the Yemeni Armed Forces’ ongoing religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the Palestinian people.

He stated that Yemen will persist in enforcing a blockade on Israeli air navigation to and from Ben Gurion Airport and will respond to any Israeli aggression against Yemen with further military support operations in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

Israeli media had reported detecting a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, which led to the suspension of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport. This coincided with air raid sirens sounding across wide areas.

Israeli police also reported receiving alerts about fragments from a missile falling in southern Jerusalem (occupied al-Quds) and a nearby settlement.

The government in Sanaa has vowed that the Israeli aggression will not deter Yemen from its ongoing military operations in support of Gaza.

The leader of the Ansarallah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, also declared that “Israeli aggression on Sanaa International Airport will not stop Yemeni operations in support of the Palestinian people.”

He added that the Yemeni Armed Forces are preparing to escalate their operations in the coming phase to increase their effectiveness and impact on the Israeli enemy.

On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport, only about ten days after it had resumed operations following a previous Israeli attack.

This latest attack by the Yemeni Armed Forces is part of a series of military actions aimed at imposing an aerial blockade on the Israeli occupation regime. The repeated missile attacks have specifically targeted Ben Gurion Airport.

In recent weeks, these operations have led to repeated disruptions in air traffic and prompted several international airlines to suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv.

Yemen maintains that these attacks are being carried out in support of the Palestinians in Gaza and has pledged to continue launching strikes until the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza ends and the blockade on the coastal strip is lifted.