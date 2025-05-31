Shaikha Al Nowais elected as secretary-general of UN Tourism

TEHRAN – In a landmark decision on Friday, the Executive Council of UN Tourism elected Shaikha Al Nowais of the United Arab Emirates as its next secretary-general for the 2026–2029 term.

Al Nowais becomes the first woman to lead the agency in its 50-year history, marking a significant milestone for gender representation in global tourism governance.

The vote, held in Madrid, saw Al Nowais secure a decisive victory, winning 24 votes in the second round, well above the minimum 18 required. Her nearest rival, Greece’s Harry Theoharis, garnered 11 votes. The election outcome now awaits formal approval by the United Nations General Assembly before Al Nowais officially assumes office in January 2026.

Currently serving as Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels in Abu Dhabi, Al Nowais has been recognized for her leadership in hospitality and tourism development. Following the vote, she outlined a five-pillar strategy aimed at transforming the sector: responsible tourism, capacity building, technology for good, innovative financing, and smart governance.

“As an Emirati woman, I’m honored to make history,” said Al Nowais. “This is not only a personal achievement but a commitment to advancing global tourism in a way that benefits our planet, empowers communities, and ensures inclusive growth.”

Her election comes at a time when UN Tourism faces considerable challenges, including declining membership and questions over its global relevance, especially following the withdrawal of major countries such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Al Nowais will be tasked with restoring trust, improving transparency, and steering the agency through a post-pandemic era of rapid change and innovation in the travel industry.

AM