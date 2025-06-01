Israeli soldiers open fire when crowds grow at aid points: Charity chief

Bassam Zaqout, director of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, has described the chaotic scenes at aid distribution points following the deadly Israeli attack in Rafah.

“People walk for miles from early morning, trying to reach the limited aid points, now just four across Gaza … and all surrounded by Israeli soldiers. When they sense the crowds grow and are not controllable, soldiers open fire on those waiting for supplies,” Zaqout told Al Jazeera from Gaza City.

Zaqout added that the healthcare system in Gaza was overwhelmed.

“The hospitals are operating with extremely limited resources. Medical staff are forced to focus only on life-saving procedures for the wounded… those patients with non-critical or mild injuries receive basic treatment so they can recover,” he said.

“But those with severe injuries who require more advanced treatments … doctors work with them to put them in a stabilisation situation … and some of them will go on a waiting list with other thousands of wounded people to reach the health assistance outside Gaza Strip.”