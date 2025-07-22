Clear messages of the 12-day war

TEHRAN - Kayhan devoted its editorial to Iran's achievements after the 12-day war with Israel and wrote: The recent 12-day war, in which the Islamic Republic of Iran was on one side and the United States, the Zionist regime, and some European governments on the other, had very important results.

This war once again showed the world Iran's deterrent power. One of the important achievements of the war was the strengthening of national unity and cohesion in Iran. It also proved more than ever that strengthening the defense industries and research and development in this field is vital. Another most important achievements was the change in the balance of power in West Asia, which showed that Iran, as a regional power, has significantly strengthened its defense and military capabilities. The war had a profound impact on the political and international position of the Zionist regime. It also had a significant impact on the international community's understanding of Iran's legitimacy. In a world where the “law of the jungle” is dominant by destructive and criminal governments or regimes, it is military authority and dignified diplomacy that brings respect.

Etemad: Steps must be taken to prevent activation of snapback

In an interview with Morteza Makki, a foreign policy expert, Etemad assessed the possible approach of Russia and China as Tehran's partners in the face of an activation of the snapback by the European troika of Britain, France or Germany. He said: The recent 12-day war clearly showed that Iran is facing a kind of strategic isolation in the international arena. China and Russia's stance towards Iran may be partly aimed at weakening the United States, but this does not in any way mean unconditional support for Iran. The reality is that if snapback is activated, even China and Russia's hands will be tied for political, economic, or military support for Iran. Therefore, it is unlikely that they will stand up to or ignore Security Council resolutions that may be activated again under snapback. Iran must focus all its efforts on preventing an activation of the snapback mechanism, because if this process is completed, tensions will reach an unprecedented level, and the country's political, economic, and security conditions will become much more complicated.

Farhikhtegan: Impact of Trump administration and maximum pressure

Reza Jalali, a faculty member of the Political Science Department of the Islamic Azad University, examined the strategic and political dimensions of the last month’s Israeli war on Iran in an interview with Farhikhtegan. He said: Since the beginning of the second Trump administration, the focus of U.S. policymaking has been on strengthening and comprehensively defending Israel and intensifying the policy of maximum pressure against Iran. Influential Zionist lobbies have played an important role in Washington's decision-making. In addition to political and economic pressure, Iran has been the target of direct Israeli attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure, attacks that Israel claims are "preventive measures". The U.S. policy is to create internal chaos and has launched a widespread psychological warfare against Iran. And by relying on its weapons power and U.S. support, Israel is trying to limit Iranian threats. Given the regional sensitivity, any military action can upset the balance of power and endanger the security of the Middle East. Iran must develop new strategic policies with a smart approach to maintain its deterrent power against the widespread campaigns of Israel and its allies.

Arman-e-Milli: Kremlin’s readiness for mediation

In a commentary, Arman-e-Milli dealt with the Kremlin’s announcement that it is ready to act as a mediator between Iran and the United States. The publication wrote: Russia’s claim of mediation was announced after Ali Larijani, the advisor to the Leader, met with President Putin during a recent trip to Moscow. Russia, as one of the important players in international relations and a strategic partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has made efforts in recent years to reduce tensions and create a basis for dialogue between Tehran and Washington. These efforts have mainly been made in the context of regional developments, nuclear negotiations, and efforts to revive the JCPOA agreement. Despite the existing complexities, including strategic conflicts, mutual distrust, and internal pressure in the two countries, Russia’s role as a potential mediator remains important from the point of view of political analysts and diplomatic institutions. The success of these efforts, however, will depend on the political will of the parties, mutual trust-building, and acceptance of an impartial role by the mediator. Continuing diplomatic efforts with the participation of other countries, such as Russia, could be an effective step towards reducing tensions and creating an atmosphere for rational dialogue between Iran and the United States.