Iran takes part in Hanoi Tourism Festival 2025

TEHRAN--The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vietnam actively participated in the Hanoi Tourism Festival 2025, which was held by the Hanoi Municipality at the historical complex of "Thang Long Royal Citadel", showcasing the rich culture, authentic art, and Iranian hospitality.

According to ISNA, the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran was warmly welcomed by Vietnamese and foreign visitors and enthusiasts during the festival, ISNA reported.

The pavilion aimed to introduce a part of Iran's cultural heritage and tourism potentials including diverse and eye-catching sections of authentic Iranian handicrafts such as khatam kari, miniatures, Isfahan calligraphy, and pottery made by Iranian artisans, which were exhibited and attracted the admiration of visitors.

In addition, Persian carpet as symbols of Iranian art and elegance, decorated the pavilion’s space, attracting special attention from those interested in traditional arts.

In culinary sector, Iranian cuisines such as Kebab Koobideh and Tahchin and traditional drinks such as saffron tea and rose tea were introduced, which were well received and provided visitors with a true experience of Iranian flavors and aromas.

Participation of four Vietnamese companies active in the fields of trade and tourism also played an important role in further enriching the Iranian pavilion. Companies such as "Iranian House" by presenting imported products from Iran including handicrafts, dried fruits, and saffron, as well as Lan Tour and Zen Tour by preparing and distributing catalogs of tourist tours to Iran, contributed greatly to better introducing Iran's tourism potentials among visitors and tourism activists in Vietnam.

KD

