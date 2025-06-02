Press conference held on Iran's 1st intl. blockchain conference

TEHRAN- In a press conference held at Atana Hotel in Tehran on Sunday, the details and goals of Iran's first international blockchain conference, titled deBlock 2025, were clarified.

deBlock 2025, which is scheduled to be held at IRIB Conference Hall in Tehran on June 15 and 16, 2025, aims to strengthen Iran’s position in the digital economy and create synergy between the government, businesses, and universities.

The press conference was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, academics, and those active in technology industry.

deBlock planned to connect government, businesses, universities

Addressing the press conference, Pouria Astaraki, founder and secretary of the conference, mentioned that cryptocurrencies in the country face different challenges, from mining and exchange to the lack of laws and a roadmap in the conflict between the institutions.

Over the next five years, cryptocurrencies and blockchain will add $1.86 trillion to global GDP, with 82 percent of the value of this sector going beyond mining and exchange, he stated, adding, “As a result, deBlock conference has planned to connect government, businesses, and universities.”

“The conference wants to turn Iran into the region's blockchain hub and become the world's largest cryptocurrency conference”, founder of the event further highlighted.

Blockchain: Foundation of trust and digital transformation

Addressing the same press conference, Ehsan Chitsaz, the deputy minister of communications and information technology, considered blockchain to be more than a technical tool, saying: “Blockchain is not a code, but a promise for trust, transparency, and the future of the digital economy. By linking artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data, this technology gives meaning to transactions and empowers societies.”

“Blockchain is transforming supply and financing chains and making our lives more transparent every day. Of course, there are challenges along the way for this technology and there are many barriers to its adoption in organizations, but it has nevertheless found its way”, the official further stated.

deBlock enjoys noticeable scientific participation

Mohammad Amin Zarei, scientific secretary of the conference, was the other speaker, who announced the extensive scientific participation in the deBlock Conference.

He said so far, 107 essays have been received in the four areas of economics, business, legislation, and technology, 15-20 percent of which are from foreign countries.

Zarei expressed hope that deBlock would become a permanent secretariat to accelerate blockchain development in Iran.

deBlock means removing obstacles

Abbas Ashtiani, the executive secretary of the conference, for his part said: "deBlock means removing obstacles, and one of the most important steps that this conference intends to take at the level of our country, neighboring countries, and invited countries is to consider the financial, legal, regulatory, and other obstacles that exist in the path of the applicability of this technology."

Cryptocurrencies have been recognized as an asset class for several years all over the world and have passed this stage, he noted, adding, “Our country, along with other countries, has faced this complexity of nature, but almost all countries in the world have overcome the issue of multi-nature, and there is hope that with the wisdom that exists in all government agencies, this issue can be overcome and enter the phase of exploitation and proper use of both crypto assets and blockchain technology as the most important registration technology.”