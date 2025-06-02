Leader’s commendation for “Ruhollah” unveiled

TEHRAN – On Sunday morning, the unveiling ceremony of the commendation for the book “Ruhollah” from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, took place at the Institute for Research and Cultural Studies of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran.

The event was attended by the author of the book Hadi Hakimian, as well as a distinguished group of scholars and cultural officials.

In his commendation, Ayatollah Khamenei described the book as a successful portrayal of Imam Khomeini.

“This book has successfully portrayed a close-to-accurate image of Imam Khomeini — embodying wisdom, farsightedness, pure faith, sincerity in action, steel resolve, profound conviction in words and deeds, unparalleled bravery, extensive knowledge, a delicate and pure spirit, hope, and trust in God… And of course, there are other qualities that the author has not fully captured,” the Leader wrote in his commendation.

“In this book — rightly — Imam Khomeini is depicted as a great and unique leader, whose faith in his people forms half of his achievements,” he stated.

“Like the author, I say: May Allah preserve Khomeini until the advent of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance) for the sake of Islam and Muslims,” he noted.

Reading this book is highly beneficial for our younger generation, he concluded.

“Ruhollah” is a documentary account of the life of Imam Khomeini, which comprises 412 pages and has been published by the Shahrestan Adab Publishing House.

Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was a towering figure in 20th-century Islamic and political history. Born in 1902 in Khomein, Iran, he dedicated his life to the revival of Islamic principles and the resistance against tyranny and colonial influence.

Renowned for his profound religious scholarship, unwavering faith and commitment to justice, Imam Khomeini became a symbol of spiritual and political leadership for millions of Iranians and Muslims around the world. His leadership during the Iranian Revolution of 1979 marked a turning point, transforming Iran from a monarchy under Mohammad Reza Pahlavi into an Islamic republic based on the principles of justice, independence, and Islamic governance.

Imam Khomeini’s legacy extends beyond Iran’s borders, inspiring countless movements advocating for justice, independence, and Islamic revival worldwide. His teachings emphasized the importance of faith, moral integrity, and active resistance to oppression.

Despite facing decades of exile and opposition from powerful enemies, his resolve and clear vision galvanized a nation to overthrow a despotic regime and establish a government rooted in Islamic values. His influence continues to shape Iran’s political, social, and religious landscape, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a reformer, spiritual leader, and revolutionary icon.

SAB/

