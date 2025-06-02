Ten more care centers to be established for autistic persons

TEHRAN – So far, six centers have been launched in the country to provide care for persons with autism, and 10 more centers will be founded by the end of the current Iranian year, March 2026, according to the head of the Welfare Organization.

Highlighting that the Welfare Organization has established a participatory secretariat for empowering families with autistic children and developing relevant guidelines, Javad Hosseini said these centers target individuals above 14 years of age, IRNA reported.

The centers will address increased behavioral challenges in autistic individuals at this age and ease their families’ stress. Families can drop off their children during the day and pick them up at night, he added.

Timely interventions in children with autism are crucial. Currently, the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder has risen from 8 in 10,000 children in 1994 to one in 100 children in 2023, which does not necessarily show the increase in prevalence rate but the improvement in diagnosis, the official said.

According to studies conducted, in developed countries such as the United States, diagnosis and intervention for children with autism are made at the age of 2 - 2.5 years, while in Iran, these interventions mainly begin at the age of 5 or 6 years, Hosseini noted.

“Autism disorder develops during the fetal period. The symptoms appear by the age of three, so the best time for intervention is the age of two. Research shows that without timely interventions by the age of seven, autistic individuals will face many challenges in their lives.

“To improve the situation, we have strengthened screening, early diagnosis, and referral to specialized centers. We are also negotiating with the Ministry of Health and the Organization for Special Needs Education to conclude a memorandum of understanding to develop screenings for different ages, as well as an integrated system for timely interventions,” he further noted.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASDs) is a diverse group of conditions. They are characterized by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication. Other characteristics are atypical patterns of activities and behaviors, such as difficulty with transition from one activity to another, a focus on details, and unusual reactions to sensations.

The abilities and needs of autistic people vary and can evolve over time. While some people with autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support. Autism often has an impact on education and employment opportunities.

In addition, the demands on families providing care and support can be significant. Societal attitudes and the level of support provided by local and national authorities are important factors determining the quality of life of people with autism.

According to Iran Autism Association (IAA), the inclusion of autistic individuals is not a favor – it is a right. No child should be denied education because they learn differently. No adult should struggle for employment because they experience the world in a unique way.

About 1 in 150 children in Iran is born with autism, IRNA reported. The IAA has registered 6,262 individuals with autism so far in the country.

The Welfare Organization is planning to raise public awareness by holding workshops, seminars, and educational programs, develop culture, and create an environment for the inclusion of autistic people. The organization also aims to establish a center for providing rehabilitation services to adults with autism.

To raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and promote inclusion and support for autistic individuals, World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated on April 2 annually.

The 2025 World Autism Awareness Day was organized by the Institute of Neurodiversity (ION), with the support of the United Nations Department of Global Communications. ION is a neuro minority-founded and led global membership organization headquartered in Switzerland, with a presence in 40 countries worldwide. As the largest, most globally represented neurodiversity initiative, ION works to empower neurominorities, advocate for equal opportunities, and promote acceptance and education.

This year’s theme ,‘Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’ highlighted the intersection between neurodiversity and global sustainability efforts, showcasing how inclusive policies and practices can drive positive change for autistic individuals worldwide and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.

MT/MG