The golden triangle of foreign policy

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Hamshahri highlighted a unique diplomatic initiative involving three top Iranian officials, describing it as a sign of Iran’s dynamic and multifaceted approach to foreign policy.

The newspaper noted that diplomatic engagement has become one of Iran’s defining characteristics in the current phase, with a particular emphasis on decentralizing nuclear negotiations and prioritizing the resolution of long-standing challenges. As part of this strategy, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi paid a visit to Egypt and is set to leave for Lebanon. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf embarked on a regional tour of Latin America. His trip, which pursues multiple objectives, is expected to play a key role in deepening Iran’s economic ties with countries such as Venezuela, Brazil, and Cuba. In another significant development, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani traveled to Brazil, where he was appointed Vice President of the BRICS urban forum. Taken together, these diplomatic efforts represent a coherent triangle of engagement—consisting of the diplomatic corps, parliamentary diplomacy, and urban diplomacy—that has been actively supporting Iran’s overarching strategy of “neutralizing sanctions” in recent months and years.

Jam-e-Jam: an agreement the agency violated

In its editorial, Jam-e-Jam examined the recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran’s nuclear activities, criticizing it as a breach of earlier understandings. The article recalled a past proposal under which Iran agreed not to voluntarily expand its 60% uranium enrichment stockpile in exchange for the IAEA Board of Governors refraining from issuing a critical resolution. This compromise, reached during IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Tehran, was designed to reduce tensions and pave the way for diplomacy. However, according to Jam-e-Jam, this diplomatic path was ultimately blocked due to the insistence of three European countries and the backing of the United States. In response, Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by voluntary limitations beyond the requirements of the NPT and safeguards agreements. The editorial concludes that the increase in Iran’s 60% enriched uranium reserves is a natural and justified reaction to the West’s violation of informal agreements. “If anyone has grounds for complaint, it is Iran,” the piece argues, adding that it is the IAEA and European states that have obstructed constructive engagement.

Siasat-e-Rooz: U.S. has crossed Iran’s red line

In its editorial, Siasat-e-Rooz criticized the latest U.S. stance on Iran’s nuclear program, saying Washington has effectively crossed one of Tehran’s fundamental red lines. According to the newspaper, the U.S. has proposed that Iran halt its uranium enrichment in exchange for a formal recognition of its right to do so—a condition viewed by Iran as unacceptable. The editorial warns that if Iran agrees to such a condition, it would be relinquishing a legal right enshrined under international law. “The peaceful enrichment of uranium is the right of all IAEA member states,” the paper stated, adding that conceding this point would only embolden the United States and its allies to make further illegitimate demands. While both sides may ultimately benefit from a renewed agreement, Siasat-e-Rooz contends that the American position is intended to sabotage the talks. “The U.S. is well aware that uranium enrichment is a red line for Iran, yet it continues to raise the issue,” the editorial said. It concluded that unless Washington backs down and acknowledges Iran’s right to peaceful enrichment, the negotiations are unlikely to succeed.

Arman-e-Melli: delivering U.S.’s message to Tehran

After five rounds of indirect talks in Muscat and Rome, Iran and the United States appear to be heading toward a sixth round of negotiations—one that, according to some analysts, could lead to a breakthrough or at least lay the groundwork for an eventual agreement. Arman-e-Melli noted that both Tehran and Washington seem more committed and focused than in previous rounds, and the continued progression of talks itself suggests that meaningful progress has been made. While initial expectations were low, the fact that five rounds have already taken place is a sign of mutual willingness to keep the dialogue going. Iran’s main demand remains the full lifting of sanctions, while the U.S. continues to seek assurances that Iran will not develop nuclear weapons. Whether Washington will ultimately agree to Iran’s terms remains to be seen, but the possibility of another American backtrack remains a concern. The piece concludes that any future progress will depend on whether the United States upholds its promises—or once again fails to deliver.